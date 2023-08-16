Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $28,977.06 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $563.88 billion and approximately $13.62 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.71 or 0.00716817 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00110092 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016969 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000343 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,459,381 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
