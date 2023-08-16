Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $28,977.06 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $563.88 billion and approximately $13.62 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.71 or 0.00716817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00110092 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016969 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,459,381 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

