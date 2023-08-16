Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Tops $11.48 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $11.48 million and $25,165.55 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00160221 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00026621 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012193 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003432 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

