Bitcoin Latinum Price Up 60.6% Over Last Week (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 60.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for approximately $5.59 or 0.00019396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $0.52 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

