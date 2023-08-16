BitcoinBR 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17.33 (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One BitcoinBR token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinBR has traded 231.9% higher against the dollar. BitcoinBR has a market cap of $926.90 and $17.33 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitcoinBR

BitcoinBR’s launch date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info.

Buying and Selling BitcoinBR

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinBR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinBR using one of the exchanges listed above.

