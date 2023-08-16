Bitcoiva (BCA) Tops One Day Volume of $310,183.50

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $129.35 million and $310,183.50 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for $8.06 or 0.00027622 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,184.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.05 or 0.00781408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00117117 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017768 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000617 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.50216937 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $474,154.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

