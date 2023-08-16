Bitcoiva Hits 1-Day Volume of $276,879.07 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $123.51 million and $276,879.07 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.70 or 0.00026633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,901.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.06 or 0.00712992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00107239 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00016719 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.05734124 USD and is down -5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $310,102.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

