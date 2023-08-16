BITICA COIN Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.12 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 132.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 110.8% higher against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $54.12 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018445 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013929 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,120.76 or 1.00004776 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.14035268 USD and is down -4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $54.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

