BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Hits $28.81 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $28.81 million and approximately $974,122.26 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002478 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001129 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,995,697 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

