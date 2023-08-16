BitTorrent-New Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $425.64 million and approximately $18.12 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000262 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002735 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000046 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $23,277,144.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

