Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Black Knight by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Black Knight by 0.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Black Knight by 1.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens cut shares of Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

