BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 674,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackLine from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

NASDAQ BL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.82. 27,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,604. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 96,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BlackLine by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,874,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 374,813 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,098,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 15.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,313,000 after purchasing an additional 235,060 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

