BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.70

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.70 and last traded at $49.72, with a volume of 592051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.
BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60.
BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
