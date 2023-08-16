BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.70

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.70 and last traded at $49.72, with a volume of 592051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

