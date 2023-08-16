BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.62

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.62 and traded as low as $22.03. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 30,850 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
