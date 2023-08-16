BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.62

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.62 and traded as low as $22.03. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 30,850 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 68,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.