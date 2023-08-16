Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives $110.97 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.97.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

NYSE:BX opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and have sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

