Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Short Interest Down 9.1% in July

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 620,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Blade Air Mobility

In other news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 207,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $794,300.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,461,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,503,174.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blade Air Mobility news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 207,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $794,300.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,461,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,503,174.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 35,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $138,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,289,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,018. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLDE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.57. 28,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

