Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,180,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 12,590,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. 2,366,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,564. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.90.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 86.88%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.