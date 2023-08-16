Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 36,920 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 33,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.
Read Our Latest Report on BRBS
Blue Ridge Bankshares Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Blue Ridge Bankshares
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 12,825.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 603.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.
Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Ridge Bankshares
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- These 2 Powersports Stocks Can Rev Up Your Portfolio
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.