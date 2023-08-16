Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 36,920 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 33,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Blue Ridge Bankshares

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 12,825.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 603.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

