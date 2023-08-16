Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) & Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Head-To-Head Survey

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $175.80 million 1.53 $19.49 million $0.59 21.39 Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 0.65 $64.39 million $3.65 9.66

Profitability

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Waterstone Financial. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waterstone Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 7.21% 3.37% 0.59% Bluegreen Vacations 6.61% 24.69% 4.84%

Dividends

Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Waterstone Financial pays out 135.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Waterstone Financial and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Waterstone Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterstone Financial

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts. It also provides transaction deposits, interest bearing transaction accounts, demand deposits, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, and time deposits; secured and unsecured lines; commercial real estate construction loans; term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use; and personal term loans and investment services. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also invests in a portfolio of securities include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored and private-label enterprise bonds, collateralized mortgage and municipal obligations, and other debt securities. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.