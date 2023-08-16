Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.64 Million

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Bone ShibaSwap has a market capitalization of $342.96 million and $30.64 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00005121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Profile

Bone ShibaSwap’s launch date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 230,003,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 230,003,022.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 1.5846777 USD and is up 5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $29,969,811.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bone ShibaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bone ShibaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bone ShibaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

