Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. StockNews.com upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boot Barn from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.57. The stock had a trading volume of 362,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,412. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.25. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $10,578,375.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,307,553.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $10,578,375.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,553.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,628 shares of company stock valued at $13,223,351. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 350.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,556.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 489,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,447,000 after purchasing an additional 459,844 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,134.1% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 484,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,043,000 after purchasing an additional 445,357 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,934,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,696,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Stories

