Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 755,500 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 835,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,511.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Boralex has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

