Borr Drilling (BORR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 46.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%.
Borr Drilling Stock Down 1.0 %
Borr Drilling stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 3.23. Borr Drilling has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Borr Drilling
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.