Borr Drilling (BORR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 46.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%.

Borr Drilling stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 3.23. Borr Drilling has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 157.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

