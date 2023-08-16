Borr Drilling (BORR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2023

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORRGet Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 46.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%.

Borr Drilling Stock Down 1.0 %

Borr Drilling stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 3.23. Borr Drilling has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 157.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About Borr Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Read More

Earnings History for Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.