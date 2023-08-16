Boxhill Technologies (LON:BOX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Boxhill Technologies PLC (LON:BOX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Boxhill Technologies shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 510,219 shares changing hands.
Boxhill Technologies Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.05.
About Boxhill Technologies
Boxhill Technologies Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery administration and payment processing products and services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.
