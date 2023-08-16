Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Down 8.8% in July

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,999,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 2,191,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,990.0 days.

Brambles Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BMBLF remained flat at $9.18 on Wednesday. Brambles has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95.

Get Brambles alerts:

About Brambles

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.