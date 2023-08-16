Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

VBR traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $167.07. 167,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,630. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.68 and its 200 day moving average is $162.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

