Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $25.27 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,958,657,000 after buying an additional 744,035 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after buying an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after buying an additional 3,909,063 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.02. 5,626,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,044,097. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

