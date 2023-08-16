Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $7.66 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $105.63. 744,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,900. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

