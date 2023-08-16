Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 282.1% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.95. 1,028,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,272. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.28. The stock has a market cap of $137.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

