Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101,702. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.17 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

