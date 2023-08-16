Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,871 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.11. 624,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,035. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.