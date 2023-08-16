Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 98 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.52. 10,379,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,209,762. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,899 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

