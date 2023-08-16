Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.48. The company had a trading volume of 785,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,406. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

