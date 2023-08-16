Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Update

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,490,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 12,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 50,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 36,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRFS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,537,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,151. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. BRF has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). BRF had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BRF in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.20.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

