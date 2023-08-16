Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Short Interest Up 13.1% in July

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Bright Health Group by 393.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bright Health Group from $80.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Bright Health Group Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72. Bright Health Group has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $159.20.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

