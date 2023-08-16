Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.27 billion-$4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion. Brinker International also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.15-3.55 EPS.

Brinker International Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EAT opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $42.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth $16,203,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth $1,009,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 242.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

