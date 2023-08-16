Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.27-4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EAT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an underweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brinker International by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 176,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Brinker International by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Brinker International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

