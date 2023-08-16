Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $7.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $849.68. 345,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,107. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.18. The firm has a market cap of $350.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $869.28 and a 200 day moving average of $720.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

