Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $840.61. The stock had a trading volume of 524,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $346.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $869.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $720.15. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.18.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

