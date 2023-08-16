Brokerages Set Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Price Target at C$36.13

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut Aritzia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aritzia

Aritzia Price Performance

TSE ATZ opened at C$24.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$22.93 and a 1-year high of C$55.56.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$462.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$457.35 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 27.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aritzia will post 0.8991376 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.