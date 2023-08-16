Brokers Offer Predictions for Park Lawn Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLC. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.25.

TSE PLC opened at C$23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$793.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.80. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$20.64 and a 1 year high of C$29.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

