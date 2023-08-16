Brokers Set Expectations for Savaria Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Savaria in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$16.42 on Monday. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Savaria’s payout ratio is 92.86%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

