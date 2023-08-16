Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPO opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $22.24.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
