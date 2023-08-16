Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPO opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $22.24.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

