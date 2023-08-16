BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.47. 152,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 361,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 476,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $16,947,000. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

