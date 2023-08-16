BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.79. 10,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,093. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSRTF shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

