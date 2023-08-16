BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTBGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

