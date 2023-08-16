Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 28,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 90,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Burning Rock Biotech Trading Down 3.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $154.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.08.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 72.57% and a negative net margin of 157.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech

About Burning Rock Biotech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 667,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 339,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

