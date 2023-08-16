Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 28,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 90,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
Burning Rock Biotech Trading Down 3.8 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $154.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.08.
Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 72.57% and a negative net margin of 157.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech
About Burning Rock Biotech
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Burning Rock Biotech
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.