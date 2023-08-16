BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Down 26.3% in July

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 845,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of BuzzFeed from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BZFD remained flat at $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 569,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,750. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. BuzzFeed has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $68.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

Further Reading

