BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Down 26.3% in July

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 845,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of BuzzFeed from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Price Performance
NASDAQ:BZFD remained flat at $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 569,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,750. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. BuzzFeed has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $68.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
About BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.
