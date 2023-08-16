BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BZAM Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of BZAM stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 24,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,049. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15. BZAM has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.12.

BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 million. BZAM had a negative net margin of 59.08% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that BZAM will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZAM Company Profile

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

