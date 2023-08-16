Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $58,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,703,000 after buying an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $226.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,347.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,273,347.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,642 shares of company stock worth $33,655,424 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

