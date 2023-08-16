Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Up 7.9% in July

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS CFWFF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFWFF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

